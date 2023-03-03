Hope Changing Lives

Show more Show less

Oh, wait. You’re waiting on me, Allison? Want me to hop on up here?

((Dei Jay Jamison

Member, Mobile Hope))

I'm Dei Jay, Dei Jay Jamison and I've been with Mobile Hope for about six years, graduated from Loudoun County High School, 2015.

((NATS))

((Dei Jay Jamison

Member, Mobile Hope))

Basically we do this every week. So, we hand out food, non-perishables and perishables to families who like, who need them. And we go to different bus stops every week.

It makes me feel like I have a purpose, like I'm giving it back, like I am helping somebody who needs it.

((NATS))

((Dei Jay Jamison

Member, Mobile Hope))

When I joined Mobile Hope, I was about 14 or 15 [years old] and I was in a rough spot. I grew up without my mom and my dad. So, that means I didn't have my parents growing up. And so, my grandmother, you know, brought me in, raised me, me and my other siblings that I have. And so, I was like, I grew up confused.

((NATS))

((Dei Jay Jamison

Member, Mobile Hope))

So, growing up, I was always getting into trouble. I was always getting suspended from school or getting into fights and, you know, I was just mad at the world.

((NATS))

((Dei Jay Jamison

Member, Mobile Hope))

Going into high school was when I really started partying and, you know, doing drugs and stuff and drinking and just not, just going down the wrong path. I was homeless for a little while.

((NATS))

((Dei Jay Jamison

Member, Mobile Hope))

It’s pretty…it’s tough. It's tough knowing that you don't have anywhere to go. And, you know, automatically assume you’re not doing what you’re supposed to be doing if you're homeless. Like why are you homeless? Just get a job and work. And it’s not that easy. It's not, especially if you’re 25 [years old], it’s hard. People just driving by, people walk by. You know, it is what it is. You know what I mean? But it's depressing.

I have got in trouble before where I'd been incarcerated. So, when I got out when I was like 18 [years old], I started working extensively with Mobile Hope, like at that point, to get my life back on track.

((NATS))

((Donna Fortier

CEO and Founder, Mobile Hope))

When he first came to us, he was not a happy, cheerful young man. I think he had a lot of self-doubt, and he had a lot of struggles that he was dealing with. And being with us for however many years he’s now been with us, he has really grown to be a mentor now to some of our kids.

And it was created because there were no true programs that were dedicated specifically to our homeless youth, especially 18 to 24 [years old]. And so, we do everything in our power to help empower them and help to have them lead a life of self-sufficiency.

So, we have mentors that are not only life coaches that are there for them when that life kind of gets hard, but they're also there as experts, you know, content experts within the trade that they are pursuing.

((NATS/SOT))

I’m going to the school soon.

((NATS/SOT: Instructor))

So, I’m going to put this on low and cover it to simmer. It's 11:50. It’s supposed to be done at 12:15. So, I'm going to have you actually bring that plate of chicken over here.

Let's do this. Let's cut up this chicken into bite-size pieces.

((Donna Fortier

CEO and Founder, Mobile Hope))

Most kids have not been asked what they want to do in life, what their goals are in life. They've primarily been regimented to: You can do this job, you can do this job.

((NATS/SOTs))

((Donna Fortier

CEO and Founder, Mobile Hope))

So, the uniqueness of trading up with Mobile Hope is our ability to put them in front of many different trades to see where their passion exists. And then they get to shadow those people.

Dei Jay graduated. He has, I think, six or seven certifications in cybersecurity.

((NATS/SOT: James H. Wilson))

Great to see you again. Yeah, I'm excited about all of the opportunities that are out here for you.

((James H. Wilson

Chief Learning Officer, The Carver Institute))

Well, I started working with Dei Jay during the time that Mobile Hope was opening up their vocational program. That's how I actually met Dei Jay. We met there and he expressed an interest in going into a cybersecurity program that we had. He was very interested in technology.

((Dei Jay Jamison

Member, Mobile Hope))

Cybersecurity wise, I would explain it as basically being able to outsmart your opponents, basically. It's like a game to me. So, I like putting pieces to the puzzle together, analyzing, figuring out what the problem is and then solving it.

((NATS))

((Dei Jay Jamison

Member, Mobile Hope))

I like it. It's like cat and mouse, you know what I mean? So, it's like the thrill of the chase or like, kind of, just like figuring out what you can do better, you know, or what that company can do better to protect themselves as well.

((James H. Wilson

Chief Learning Officer, The Carver Institute))

Yes, we want you to do the LinkedIn, so you can just send your resumes out or connect with those people who have some of the same interests. So, that's wonderful. And we're just happy to work with you on that, and also the resume what we like for you to do at this particular time now is add this cybersecurity analyst position.

((NATS))

((Dei Jay Jamison

Member, Mobile Hope))

You can't become the man you want to be, if you're still tied to the man you used to be. And it’s the worst type of battle when it's within yourself and nobody can see. You know what I mean? And sometimes you definitely feel like you will not win. But there are also people and resources out there that can help you get through it. Keep a support system if you can, like I want you to surround yourself with people who want the best for you. And there is really nothing you can't handle.

((NATS/SOT: Dei Jay Jamison))

Wow!

((Dei Jay Jamison

Member, Mobile Hope))

Everybody, you know, has a purpose in life and I hope that everybody finds it.

((NATS))