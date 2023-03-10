Social Influencer

Show more Show less

((PKG)) INFLUENCERS, THE NEW CELEBRITIES

((MUSIC))

((NATS/SOT: Min Jung Kwon))

Hi, guys. So today, I will be sharing a beauty tip that's going to save you guys thousands of thousands of dollars, which is getting that corner lip lift effect without getting the surgery done. So, all you need really is this lip liner and…

Min Jung Kwon

Influencer))

My name is Min Jung Kwon and I am currently working as an influencer, and I am also a mother of three.

((NATS/SOT: Min Jung Kwo))

And once you reach the end of the upper lip, you just bring the corner up like that.

Min Jung Kwon

Influencer))

An influencer is somebody who has the power to influence somebody's thoughts or actions. You may inspire them to purchase something or you may inspire them to think a certain way.

((NATS/SOT: Min Jung Kwon))

Like this. See the difference? This side and the side. When the corner of your lips goes up, it just gives so much, this pleasant and attractive look. That was it. See you guys next time.

((NATS/MUSIC))

Min Jung Kwon

Influencer))

Mainly, my niche is fashion, beauty, lifestyle, family. So, I have a pretty wide range of contents that I can work on, which also means I have a huge variety of brands and companies that I can work with. It’s an ongoing process. I am constantly studying, researching, on the lookout for the best trends of the season.

Min Jung Kwon

Influencer))

I majored in Information Technology in college, and I worked for one of the top financial institutions in the world as an IT specialist. And I also got my MBA degree, but I figured I don't belong there. ((MUSIC/NATS))

((Courtesy: Min Jung Kwon))

Min Jung Kwon

Influencer))

So, I applied to the top fashion schools in the world, I would like to say. The Parsons School of Design in New York, I worked as a fashion designer, freelancing for them. I also worked as the director of fashion startup company. And that was when I got to interact with the influencers a lot. That was one of my tasks, to recruit these social media influencers. I am already spending a ton of time styling myself and visiting all these hot places.

((end Courtesy))

Min Jung Kwon

Influencer))

Why not share them and become one myself? So, that's how it all got started.

((NATS/MUSIC))

((Courtesy: Min Jung Kwon))

((NATS/SOT: Min Jung Kwon))

Step number 3. Gently massage your face and exfoliate those dead skin cells.

Min Jung Kwon

Influencer))

Being an influencer kind of also means

((end Courtesy))

becoming like a celebrity in a way. There's the good side, the bad side, like

((Courtesy: Min Jung Kwon))

when you're getting invited to special places and they treat you like their VVIPs, it does feel fantastic. But at the same time, it feels like you just can't walk out the door as soon as you wake up because, you know, there's that certain expectation that I have to meet.

((end Courtesy))

((NATS/SOT: Min Jung Kwon))

My sister, her name is Susie. I kind of encouraged her to follow this path. And now she's also an influencer. We go to places together all the time. She's been great supporting me, taking videos.

((MUSIC/NATS))

((Courtesy: Min Jung Kwon))

((end Courtesy))

Min Jung Kwon

Influencer))

One of the advantages of being an influencer is that you can work anywhere. I'm originally from New York but now I'm in Fairfax, Virginia, and I still have followers

((Courtesy: Min Jung Kwon/Instagram))

from all over the world. I have followers in the main cities of the United States. I have followers in Asia. I have followers in UK.

((end Courtesy))

Min Jung Kwon

Influencer))

I have roughly combined followers of over 40 thousand.

((Courtesy: Min Jung Kwon/Instagram))

I learn from my followers all the time because you, getting that feedback is so important to you and, you know, constantly changing and catering to what they're looking for and even social media is changing.

((end Courtesy))

((NATS/SOT: Min Jung Kwon))

So right now, I am trying to create a video that shows the different dresses that I recently purchased to show to my followers in a really fun and entertaining and fast way.

((MUSIC/NATS: Min shooting a video))

Min Jung Kwon

Influencer))

So, I shoot all the videos mostly on my phone and when my baby's taking a nap, I just run to my desk and just start editing, creating content, looking back on all the pictures and videos that I've created. And now, I am transferring that to my computer.

((MUSIC/NATS))

((Courtesy: Min Jung Kwon))

((end Courtesy))

Min Jung Kwon

Influencer))

The work environment for the social media influencer world is very friendly. But at the same time, it’s very competitive, especially nowadays. There was a research done by a travel firm called, “First Choice”. And they said that over 70 percent of, over 75 percent of the kids between the age of 6 to 17, inspired to be YouTubers or blogger or some sort of online, you know, personnel. And they think it's a profitable profession because it is one.

((NATS))

((Courtesy: Min Jung Kwon/Instagram))

The income that the influencers can make is never the same every month. So, it's never stable.

((end Courtesy))

Min Jung Kwon

Influencer))

But I'm sure if you have like a daily goal for yourself, you can work hard to meet that goal. But I personally don't really have that goal, nor is my income stable just because I made it that way.

((NATS/SOT: Min with kids))

Twinkle, twinkle, little star,

How I wonder what you are!

((NATS: Min driving the car))

I believe that my role as a mother and a wife is the most important thing in life right now.

((MUSIC/NATS))

Nowadays, my kids are a huge part of who I am and my channel. People like to see, you know, all the things that I do with the kids, all the activities, the places that I go with the kids.

((Courtesy: Min Jung Kwon))

((NATS))

Making closet into monkey bars.

Min Jung Kwon

Influencer))

When I'm involving my kids in the content,

((NATS))

Self paint mud pack.

((Min Jung Kwon

Influencer))

of course I'm only posting what's appropriate.

((NATS))

Binge eating cereals.

Raiding Mommy's makeup drawer.

Min Jung Kwon

Influencer))

I feel very comfortable

((end Courtesy))

sharing their life and the, you know, reality on social media. First of all, everyone is doing it. The whole world is sharing their life on social media.

((MUSIC/NATS: Min Jung Kwon))

((Courtesy: Min Jung Kwon))

I do think the social media took away the true meaning of privacy because everything is so open nowadays.

((end Courtesy))

((NATS: Min Jung Kwon))

Yeah.

Min Jung Kwon

Influencer))

I am getting tremendous support from my husband, my children, my sister and my whole family. I mean, I don't think I would be where I am if it wasn't for them. No, I don't really have that much outside help. I always tell my husband, I want my daughters to be one too. I think giving them a head start, by creating a whole account just for them, would help. And, maybe, one of them will take on the account and, you know, continue this and benefit from it.

((NATS/MUSIC))