ILL-Ablities

No Excuses. No Limits.

((Luca “Lazylegz” Patuelli

ILL-ABILITIES Dancer))

We got this. Okay, guys. Kill it. Enjoy yourselves. Have fun, most important thing. One, two, three.... Let’s go.

((Luca “Lazylegz” Patuelli

ILL-ABILITIES Dancer))

On the stage, there are seven dancers representing six different countries with incredible abilities. We have one simple message that's helped us overcome a lot of challenging moments throughout our lives.

((Luca “Lazylegz” Patuelli

ILL-ABILITIES Dancer))

No Excuses.

No Limits.

((Luca “Lazylegz” Patuelli

ILL-ABILITIES Dancer))

ILL-ABILITIES is a play on words. Everyone knows the word disability, right? What we want to do is want to take the word disability out the dictionary and replace it with the word ‘ILL-ABILITY’, because ‘ill’ literally means sick. But in hip hop, it means amazing and incredible. And so ILL-ABILITIES is all about amazing and incredible abilities.

((Redouan “Redo” Ait Chitt

ILL-ABILITIES Dancer))

I’m Redo. I'm from the Netherlands and dancing with ILL-ABILITIES since 2010. My challenge is that I was born with a shorter right arm

and on my right hand, I only have two fingers.

On my left hand, I only have three fingers instead of five fingers.

I was also born with a right leg that is shorter than my left and I'm wearing a prosthetic.

((Sergio “Checho” Carvajal

ILL-ABILITIES Dancer))

My name is Sergio David Miranda Carvajal.

B-Boy [break dancing boy] Checho. I come from Chile. Many close-minded people live there.

Tried to bully me every day and called me a monster many times. Tried to make me feel inferior.

But luckily for me, I had a superhero. My superhero

is my mom.

((Lucas “Perninha” Machado

ILL-ABILITIES Dancer))

So basically, ‘Perninha’ means in Portuguese, ‘little leg’.

And I was born with a short left leg.

I started to dance in 2008 and this was really good for me

to develop my style and develop my, my body condition and see how many possibilities I have.

((Jacob “Kujo” Lyons

ILL-ABILITIES Dancer))

What I appreciate about breaking or dance and hip hop culture is how welcoming and inclusive it has always been.

People like me that can't hear or people like us that have

((Courtesy: ILL-ABILITIES))

maybe one left limb or some other disability, a crutch or wheelchair, can participate

at their highest level of ability and make equal contribution to the art form.

((Samuel Henrique “Samuka” da Silveira Lima

ILL-ABILITIES Dancer))

Differently than some of my friends here, I wasn't born with my ill-ability. When I was younger, I discovered I had a cancer in my right leg. Can you imagine being 14 years old, losing a part of your body? What would you do? Yeah. At the time I was really sad. [I] was in a depression because before, my dream was to be a soccer player. You guys know Brazil.

Yeah.

((Samuel Henrique “Samuka” da Silveira Lima

ILL-ABILITIES Dancer))

But after that, I was watching my dream taken away. Fortunately, I met hip hop, and it changed my life forever.

((Samuel Henrique “Samuka” da Silveira Lima

ILL-ABILITIES Dancer))

Gave me hope, confidence and power. Everyone has something special inside. You can do whatever you want. So do it. Don't stop yourself to believe your true potential.

The impossible is just an opportunity to explore. My style is like a strength style.

I use a lot my upper body to dance.

((Sergio “Checho” Carvajal

ILL-ABILITIES Dancer))

Actually, my arms is like my legs and it's a really interesting style to dance.

((Jung Soo “Krops” Lee

DJ & ILL-ABILITIES Dancer))

Well, I was one of the best young B-Boy break dancer in South Korea. I won a lot, a lot of awards, huge competitions such as ‘Battle of the Year’ and more. While I was practicing the next battle in France, I fall down with my neck and my body was totally paralyzed. My doctor says I was never going to wake up. I have to surgery seven times in the front and eight times at the back. I refused to believe what my doctor says. So, I rehabilitate every day. Every day. Miracle happened. My toes start to move little bit, little bit. And slowly, slowly, my body start to move. It took more than three year[s] to go out to my hospital by my walking. But guess what? I'm in Kennedy Center in D.C. to share my story for you guys.

So, because of my injury, I don't feel the temperature of my lower body and I don't feel this finger sensitive.

I start to do DJing as a rehabilitation.

And now, I am one of the best hip hop and breaking DJ in South Korea also. The message I really want to share with you guys is mind, body and soul. If you truly believe something in your mind and act with your body, soul will follow. And then for sure,

miracle will happen. Thank you so much.

((Luca “Lazylegz” Patuelli

ILL-ABILITIES Dancer))

Whether it's myself or any number of ILL-ABILITIES, when we share this idea behind ‘no excuses’.

- No limits.

((Luca “Lazylegz” Patuelli Dancer

ILL-ABILITIES Dancer))

What we really want to encourage is this idea of taking the time to learn to do things your own way. Once you start taking that time to learn to do that one thing

((Luca “Lazylegz” Patuelli Dancer

ILL-ABILITIES Dancer))

your way, you're going to start learning to believe in yourself. Once you start learning to believe in yourself, you'll have that confidence to put yourself out there, and then the community around you will believe in you. And that's when you'll see that

the possibilities become limitless. Take the time to believe in what you're doing.

Just because something is different, it doesn't mean that it's wrong. You might change the world with something that you created by yourself. With that, one more time.

- No excuses.

- No limits.

((NATS/MUSIC))