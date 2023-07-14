Inclusivity on Stage

Show more Show less

Telling True Disability Stories

((Ryan J. Haddad

Playwright, Actor))

It is thrilling to have the same monologue be expressed by two humans of two completely different experiences.

Realize that it's not so scary, so dark, and make it more accessible for them.

Making of a Comedian

((Sandi Benton

Comedian))

Hey. How's it going everyone? Hi.

I did not grow up wanting to do comedy. And I started doing it thinking, “Oh, I'll try it once or twice and see.” But it took over my life entirely.

Learning Comedy

((Nicholas Scandura

President - Comedy Club, Johns Hopkins University))

The general rule in the club is that you're allowed to do whatever you want. But we just strongly advise against certain controversial topics that they won't play well on stage. If you go up and say something that people are going to hate for you saying, why are you up there saying it.

Actor/playwright Ryan J. Haddad crafts sometimes challenging, sometimes dark, sometimes humorous autobiographical plays. Through his work he reflects the experience of living with disability, finds new ways to make theater accessible to all and calls for more opportunities for disabled performers.

Why are you telling me?

Why are you telling me?

((Courtesy: Falling for Make Believe/The Public Theater))

Why are you telling me my new philosophy?

The teacher gave a D on last week’s homework.

((Ryan J. Haddad

Playwright, Actor))

My theater career began crawling around the living room when I was two and three years old. I would be watching Disney movie cartoons, princess movies, and just want to act them out. I couldn't walk at the time. My primary mode of transportation was crawling around,

((Courtesy: Ryan J. Haddad))

((Ryan J. Haddad

Playwright, Actor))

either on my hands and knees, or later I learned to just crawl on

my knees and sort of hobble around that way. And maybe sometimes I would pretend I was Prince Charming, but often I was pretending that I was a princess. Disney movies were my way in.

((Courtesy: Ryder Haske, Director of Photography/Lookout Productions/Woolly Mammoth Theatre))

((NATS: Ryan J. Haddad))

Grindr is a hookup app that tells you how close you are to the nearest gay, bi, or "straight" man.

((Ryan J. Haddad

Playwright, Actor))

I went to a liberal arts school called Ohio Wesleyan in Delaware, Ohio, at a school where I had a theater scholarship and was encouraged to be a theater major. The professors were having difficulty finding ways for me to fit in into the plays that were offered.

((Courtesy: Ryder Haske, Director of Photography/Lookout Productions/Woolly Mammoth Theatre))

((Ryan J. Haddad

Playwright, Actor))

And I didn't know if it was because I wasn't good enough, or because I walked with a walker and they weren't quite sure what to do with somebody who walked with a walker. So then I met Tim Miller, a gay and loudly political and outspoken performance artist.

((Courtesy: Leo Garcia))

((Ryan J. Haddad

Playwright, Actor))

a gay and loudly political and outspoken performance artist.

((Courtesy: Alistair McCartney))

((Ryan J. Haddad

Playwright, Actor))

Tim Miller comes to universities still to this day and does these workshops, teaching people how to make autobiographical performance.

((Courtesy: Ryan J. Haddad))

((Ryan J. Haddad

Playwright, Actor))

And Tim said, "This is what you're supposed to be doing. You are supposed to be telling your own stories.

((Courtesy: Ryder Haske, Director of Photography/Lookout Productions/Woolly Mammoth Theatre))

((Ryan J. Haddad

Playwright, Actor))

You are supposed to be playing Ryan and not pretending that his name is Tony or Paul or whatever fictional name you make up.

((Courtesy: Falling for Make Believe/The Public Theater))

((Ryan J. Haddad

Playwright, Actor))

You're not supposed to hand it to another actor. You're supposed to play yourself.

((Courtesy: Ryder Haske, Director of Photography/Lookout Productions/Woolly Mammoth Theatre))

((Ryan J. Haddad

Playwright, Actor))

You can do it. You can make a career of it. Your voice matters. Your gay, disabled voice matters." And I made a senior project that was called, "Hi, Are You Single?"

((Courtesy: Ryder Haske, Director of Photography/Lookout Productions/Woolly Mammoth Theatre))

((Ryan J. Haddad

Playwright, Actor))

Hi, Are You Single? Hi, Are You Single? Hi, Are You Single?

Hi, Are You Single? Hi, Are You Single? Hi, Are You Single?

((Ryan J. Haddad

Playwright, Actor))

And that is…continues to be the play that I am most known for, that I've performed around the country, and been critically acclaimed and nominated for awards.

((NATS: Ryan J. Haddad; Alejandra Ospina))

((Courtesy: Jonathan Rodriguez/The Public Theater))

((Ryan J. Haddad

Playwright, Actor))

I dashed to the bathroom door.

((Voice of Alejandra Ospina

Actor))

They charged toward each other.

((Ryan J. Haddad

Playwright, Actor))

I parked the walker.

((Voice of Alejandra Ospina

Actor))

They face out.

((Ryan J. Haddad

Playwright, Actor))

I grabbed the door handle and it's locked. Someone else is using the restroom.

((Ryan J. Haddad

Playwright, Actor))

“Dark Disabled Stories” is a series of unforgiving,

((Courtesy: Jonathan Rodriguez/The Public Theater))

((Ryan J. Haddad

Playwright, Actor))

sometimes raunchy, sometimes scandalous and a little scary vignettes about my life, navigating New York City with a walker, and being faced with not only

((Courtesy: The Public Theater))

((Ryan J. Haddad

Playwright, Actor))

physical infrastructure that isn't built with me in mind, but also strangers and their perceptions

((Courtesy: The Public Theater))

((Ryan J. Haddad

Playwright, Actor))

of me, based on what they believe disability to mean in the world. I think a major prevailing disability narrative in society is inspiration and empowerment. There has to be some happy ending or triumph

((Courtesy: The Public Theater))

((Ryan J. Haddad

Playwright, Actor))

within the life of a disabled person to make their life seemingly worth living, and/or worth having a story that is told, so that others can feel good about them. We call it inspiration porn, and I'm really trying to play against that entirely.

((Courtesy: Jonathan Rodriguez/The Public Theater))

((Ryan J. Haddad

Playwright, Actor))

There's nothing inspiring about this show. There's nothing, there's nothing that's meant to just tug at your heartstrings. It's just real, raw, honest truth.

((Courtesy: Jonathan Rodriguez/The Public Theater))

((Ryan J. Haddad

Playwright, Actor))

So in our show, the access is built into the performance. It isn't put on top of the performance. It was part of the process from the beginnings of rehearsals and the beginnings of design. And it is manifested in two major ways via performers giving their own full, brilliant, rich performances.

((Courtesy: Jonathan Rodriguez/The Public Theater))

((Ryan J. Haddad

Playwright, Actor))

That is Alejandra Ospina, who is our audio describer, and who describes all stage actions and stage pictures and movement and projections. All the images that are being seen, she is describing for blind and low-vision audience members.

And then she joins us on stage to give her own monologue and tell a story from her own point of view,

((Courtesy: Jonathan Rodriguez/The Public Theater))

((Ryan J. Haddad

Playwright, Actor))

talking about what it is to be a woman in New York City in a motorized wheelchair.

((NATS: Ryan J. Haddad; Alejandra Ospina))

((Courtesy: Jonathan Rodriguez/The Public Theater))

((Ryan J. Haddad

Playwright, Actor))

…Accessible To You.

((Voice of Alejandra Ospina

Actor))

The word "YOU" is projected in large letters.

((Courtesy: Jonathan Rodriguez/The Public Theater))

((Ryan J. Haddad

Playwright, Actor))

Dickie Hearts is playing Ryan alongside Ryan, and giving his performance entirely in American sign language. He is a deaf actor.

((Courtesy: Jonathan Rodriguez/The Public Theater))

((Ryan J. Haddad

Playwright, Actor))

It is thrilling to have the same monologue be expressed by two humans of two completely different experiences.

((Courtesy: Jonathan Rodriguez/The Public Theater))

((Ryan J. Haddad

Playwright, Actor))

I realize that it's not so scary, so dark, and make it more accessible for them.

((Ryan J. Haddad

Playwright, Actor))

Whenever there's a conversation about diverse storytelling, disability needs to be included in that conversation. And we must be at the point where disabled characters are no longer played by non-disabled actors, whether they are a box office draw or not.

((Courtesy: The Public Theater))

((Ryan J. Haddad

Playwright, Actor))

If you want to be telling a disabled story, you damn well better be using a disabled performer to do it.

((Courtesy: Ryan J. Haddad))

It's not just about representation. It's about opportunity. It's about

career advancement. It's about financial security and stability. And the bigger hurdle, that's such an important hurdle, is only giving disabled actors the opportunity to audition, the opportunity to participate when the role is written to be disabled.

((Courtesy: Falling for Make Believe/The Public Theater))

((Ryan J. Haddad

Playwright, Actor))

Because I can play almost anybody. I can play a neighbor, a teacher, a father, an uncle, a date that goes well or goes bad. None of those things have to have disability written into the script. And yet, often, the majority of disabled performers, working, and trying to be working, trying to make a living in this business,

((Courtesy: Ryder Haske, Director of Photography/Lookout Productions/Woolly Mammoth Theatre))

((Ryan J. Haddad

Playwright, Actor))

are only invited to the table, or even invited to the door where the table is inside, if the role says specifically, "We're seeking disabled talent for this explicitly disabled role."

((Ryan J. Haddad

Playwright, Actor))

The world of show business didn't want me to be a star. And so, I've created vehicles, as a professional writer, performer, to allow myself, for 60 minutes or 75 minutes at a time, to tell my story. I do want to be someone who can command a stage, and who can tell stories of the disability experience of great depth, and nuance, and complexity, and sexiness, and darkness,

((Courtesy: Jonathan Rodriguez/The Public Theater))

((Ryan J. Haddad

Playwright, Actor))

without having to apologize to anyone, without having to concede the spotlight to someone who is not disabled. I know my worth as a performer and storyteller,

((Courtesy: Ryan J. Haddad))

((Ryan J. Haddad

Playwright, Actor))

and I'm not going to say I wasn't willing to give up, because that just sounds like I'm, I’m catering to an inspiring inspiration-porn narrative of empowered disability. And I'm very fortunate. And I've worked very, very hard to get here. And I'm not taking it for granted. But I'm also not surprised, because I knew this was where I was meant to be, and I wasn't going to allow anyone to tell me otherwise.

((NATS: Audience applause))

Making of a Comedian

((Sandi Benton

Comedian))

- What do you do making 125 K [125 thousand dollars a year].

- DOD [Department of Defense].

- What do you do for them? Can you talk about it? Probably not.

((Courtesy: Allison Long/USF Health))

((NATS – patient’s voice being tested))

((NARRATOR))

Dr. Yael Bensoussan examines the vocal cords of a patient.

At the University of South Florida Health Voice Center, she treats patients with a range of voice disorders, such as upper airway, voice and swallowing disorders.

And lately, she’s been helping to lead a new project to build a database of 30,000 human voice recordings and train computers to detect diseases through changes in the human voice.

((Radio track: She spoke with VOA via Skype.))

((Dr. Yael Bensoussan, Voice Specialist)) ((SKYPE))

Not only to build that data, but also to develop the guidelines on how to share that data, how to collect that data, and also how to use that data for future AI [artificial intelligence] research.

((NARRATOR))

She works with a team of 45 investigators across 12 different universities in North America as well as a startup in Europe. ((NATS - Parkinson’s voice demo, Text on graphic: "Parkinson's disease"))

They study voice samples to help them detect illnesses like Parkinson’s disease…

((NATS - Glottic cancer voice demo, Text on graphic: "Glottic cancer"))

((NARRATOR))

cancer…

((NATS - Vocal fold paralysis demo, Text on graphic: "Vocal Fold Paralysis"))

((NARRATOR))

And voice disorders such as vocal fold paralysis…

The team also studies mood disorders such as depression and anxiety.

((Dr. Yael Bensoussan, Voice Specialist)) ((SKYPE))

So when somebody is depressed, sad, has anxiety, of course their speech changes.

((NARRATOR))

((Courtesy: NIH))

The study is one of four data-generation projects funded by the National Institutes of Health's Bridge to Artificial Intelligence program, designed to use AI to tackle complex biomedical challenges.

((Dr. Yael Bensoussan, Voice Specialist)) ((SKYPE))

They realized that there was such a big gap between the technology that we had available, and the clinical knowledge, and what we use in clinical care in our hospitals.

((NARRATOR))

And doing it while maintaining participants' privacy.

[[Radio track: Grace Peng is one of the coordinators of the National Institutes of Health’s Bridge2AI program. She spoke with VOA via Zoom.]]

((Grace Peng, National Institutes of Health)) ((Zoom))

We want to think about the ethics associated with collecting people's voices. And how do we keep it private?

((Courtesy: NIH))

The study will start enrolling participants in the coming year.

Sandi Benton was born with ambition to entertain. Wanting to be an actor when she was little, she eventually became a comedian who performs several times a week but someone who's perseverance has helped her to overcome a physical challenge.

((Owen

Host, Capital Laughs))

Don't stop clapping. This next talent, she is very, very funny. Give it up for Sandi Benton, you guys.

((NATS: Sandi Benton

Hey, hi, hey! How's it going everyone? Hi! Hi! Cool.

((Sandi Benton

Comedian))

I did not grow up wanting to do comedy. I grew up wanting ((Courtesy: Sandi Benton))

to be an actress. I wanted to be a writer. I ended up

going down a completely different path with design. I didn't know doing comedy was like an option. Like if you watch comedy specials and stuff when you're growing up, or like I never was like, “Oh, I want to do that.” I didn't think about it at all. I always

liked performing, and I liked writing, and I liked attention in a very specific performance way.

((NATS: Sandi Benton))

…And that's me.

((Sandi Benton

Comedian))

And then I remember I came to a show at DC Improv [Comedy Club] with my friends I think in 2017, and I saw the host on stage, who was a woman around my age, and I loved what she was doing. I thought she was so cool. She was like using stories from her life to make people laugh. And I was like, "Oh, my gosh. All of these horrible stories have a point." And it took me like another year to start. But that was like the moment where I was like, "Oh, that's, you can do this. That's the thing." And I started doing it thinking, "Oh, I'll try it once or twice and see if I like it", or like, because I was so nervous about doing it. And then when I started it, you know, took over my life entirely. Something that's maybe unique about my performance is, I am a very gaspy person. Like my breathing is very loud. I was actually born with one paralyzed vocal cord, and the other vocal cord was, you know, not 100%. And I was trached [the procedure called tracheostomy] until I was seven years old when the paralyzed vocal cord started to move, not all the way, but enough. And like as an adult now, I still sound gaspy.

((Courtesy: Sandi Benton))

I was actually born with one paralyzed vocal cord, and the other vocal cord was, you know, not 100%. And I was trached [the procedure called tracheostomy] until I was seven years old when the paralyzed vocal cord started to move, not all the way, but enough. And like as an adult now, I still sound gaspy.

((NATS: Sandi Benton))

Cool! I'm recording something, which is why I'm covered in wires. Just a heads up. If you ever record something, that's not the day to go with the plunge. It's the only time I've done it. I'm like I'm going to be bold tonight. No. Mistake. Hi.

((Sandi Benton

Comedian))

I started comedy in 2018. It was April 6, 2018. And I started in, I did an open mic in Arlington, Virginia, at this bar called, Summers, which has since been demolished. But, yeah, for a while, I just went like to the once a week mic, and this will be a thing I do once a week, and then it snowballed from there, kind of. Making people laugh is important to me because what I like, you know, making people feel better. I like feeling like I'm a part of something. And in the moments where I'm like not feeling great about myself, it makes me feel like I'm adding value.

((NATS: Sandi Benton))

Been working on my mental health recently because someone said I should, and I'm working on it. I started keeping a gratitude journal, kind of cheesy, but at first it started to work. My depression went way down. I had to stop keeping it because my anxiety went way up. All I was doing was listing things, and then looking at the lists and going, I have so much to lose, having panic attacks every day.

((Sandi Benton

Comedian))

And you feel like you're bombing, you, kind of, depending on the situation, there's different ways to try to get out of it. Either you can try to save it. You can acknowledge you're bombing. I had a show recently where I was, and acknowledging it got a good laugh, but it's still a bomb. You just, kind of, end up learning it's not the end of the world if a roomful of people don't like you. I was really excited after my first ever set that I did it because I was so nervous to do it. In general, I think I'm just really grateful I started comedy because of the community it gave me. Like I have a ton of friends who are creative and interesting and like wonderful people. I get to be a part of this whole world that I didn't even know existed before I started this. And I get to know all these people that I wouldn't know otherwise.

((Courtesy: Sandi Benton))

a ton of friends who are creative and interesting and like wonderful people. I get to be a part of this whole world

that I didn't even know existed before I started this. And I get to know all these people that I wouldn't know otherwise.

((Courtesy: Sandi Benton))

And that's what I think about more often, I think.

((Courtesy: Sandi Benton))

((NATS: Sandi Benton))

I’m bad at seducing people. Anyone else?

I would love to one day be able to do this full time.

Wait, are you guys here together?

But I think I have a lot of work to do to get there, if that happens.

You did it. Congratulations! All right. I love how he’s clapping for himself. He’s like, “Come on, everyone.”

((Sandi Benton

Comedian))

I love Brian Regan. He's someone I listened to a lot before comedy. He's good. It's cool to see like all these major people in the same place that I get to be. Dave Attell is incredible. His crowd work is like unmatched. He's amazing. I was just lucky enough to get to perform in Dublin, Ireland, and Galway, Ireland, which was really cool. That was the first time I've ever done anything outside of the country. I've performed in New York. I've performed in Chicago and Atlanta.

((Courtesy: Sandi Benton))

((NATS: Sandi Benton))

- What do you do making 125 K [125 thousand dollars a year].

- DOD [Department of Defense].

- What do you do for them? Can you talk about it? Probably not.

- I send emails, review documents...

((Sandi Benton

Comedian))

During the day, I'm a motion graphic designer and I enjoy it. But I really love comedy. I really, I just love performing and would like to do it anytime I can.

((Courtesy: Sandi Benton))

((NATS: Sandi Benton))

- Are you, I hope, are you in therapy now?

- Physical therapy, actually. I think I'm pretty good, actually. Yeah.

- You're pretty good, actually. Every man who's ever…sorry…and you seem very nice. Every guy I've ever asked, “Have you been in therapy?” They've literally all said, “I'm pretty good, actually.” ((Sandi Benton

Comedian))

One of the really wonderful things about comedy, and I've heard other people say this too, is that there's no barrier to entry and there's no like requirement. Like there's no age requirement. There's no looks requirement. There's no sound requirement. Like you can just do it. And if you're funny, then people will laugh at you and you get to perform no matter what. And that's pretty cool. That’s nice.

((NATS: Sandi Benton))

...fun too. All right. Well, we're all on film here. How did you lose your virginity? You've got a platform, sir. You won't really be on film by the way. Don’t worry. Don’t worry. If you change your mind, let me know. Otherwise, give it up for the very funny Owen. He's amazing. Thank you.

((NATS))

((Sandi Benton

Comedian))

Definitely a way to feel confident and comfortable in your own voice.

I think it went okay. I think I'm getting...I sometimes get in my head a little bit. I think I was in my head tonight, but until the last 30 seconds of the set, where I felt more comfortable because I just acknowledged that I was super in my head. So that…that helped.

((NATS: Sandi Benton))

Do you want to talk about it? Okay. All right. Good. Well…

((Sandi Benton

Comedian))

And I felt better after that. So, 30 seconds out of seven minutes, I thought was solid.

Learning Comedy

((Jeff

Member - Comedy Club, Johns Hopkins University))

These people who think that the earth is flat, which is funny because it’s not true. Factually incorrect.





[[As they overcome the challenges of operating in water, underwater drones are becoming more available for hobbyists, researchers and public agencies. Genia Dulot reports.)) ((NARRATION))

Jesuit Robotics, a high school robotics team from Sacramento, California, has been designing remotely operated vehicles, or ROVs, for more than a decade.

[[For Radio: Charlie Diaz, a member of the Jesuit Robotics team]]

((Charlie Diaz, Jesuit Robotics))

We developed the grippers ourselves, the cameras, our modularly adjustable buoyancy systems.

((BROLL: Shots of Jesuit Robotics team))

((NARRATION))

Jesuit Robotics recently exhibited its underwater drone at a competition in Long Beach, California. Called the Manatee, this underwater drone can map shipwrecks or work on environmental projects.

((Charlie Diaz, Jesuit Robotics))

We have our custom AI detection software. … Our bottom gripper helps us to restore seagrass beds.

((NARRATION))

((Courtesy: FALKLANDS MARITIME HERITAGE TRUST, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC / AFP))

Entrancing many, the recent discovery by ROV of the Endurance, which sank in Antarctic waters in 1915. That effort cost an estimated $10 million.

ROVs have been slow to take off among hobbyists, however. Several startup companies are making design changes and adding technology to make drones work better underwater and reduce costs.

Blue Robotics, a Los Angeles firm, works on waterproofing underwater drone parts such as the thruster, which propels the ROV in the right direction, and has added various sensors measuring temperature, pressure and depth.

[[For Radio: Rustom Jehangir is founder and CEO of Blue Robotics]]

((Rustom Jehangir, CEO Blue Robotics))

Instead of trying to protect the motor from the water, why don’t we make a waterproof motor? That’s really the innovation here.

((Courtesy: Blue Robotics))

((NARRATION))

These new underwater drones cannot go to the deep sea, but they are being used in conditions unsafe for human divers, and by hobbyists, says Fritz Stahr, an ocean technology expert.

[[For Radio: Fritz Stahr, a judge at the competition, and chief technology officer at Open Ocean Robotics, a marine technology firm.]]

((Fritz Stahr, Ocean Tech Expert))

The ability for everybody or more people to be that explorer, to be that person who understands what’s going on in their local environment, is really important.

((NARRATION))

Unlike aerial drones, technology has yet to solve the problem of underwater communications. For now, these drones are controlled by a tether.

((Genia Dulot for VOA News, Los Angeles))

((NATS))

((Alex Hecksher Gomes

Member - Comedy Club, Johns Hopkins University))

I'm kind of awkward all the time. Like even like just standing around feels like I'm not supposed to be there. So, a lot of people would be like, “Are you new here?” And I’m just like, “No, I’m just uncomfortable.”

((NATS))

((Nicholas Scandura

President - Comedy Club, Johns Hopkins University))

So, it started five years ago. A guy named Brandon Block was talking to his friend and he’s like, “We should have a standup comedy club.” And they actually started having shows. It attracts a lot of different people because I think a lot of people want to do this as a hobby. Members go up and then they deliver their about seven-minute standup sets.

((NATS))

((Alex Hecksher Gomes

Member - Comedy Club, Johns Hopkins University))

And like, even back home, it just looks like I'm lost. People will be like, “So, when did you move here?” And I’m like, “I don’t know when I was born.”

((NATS))

((Nicholas Scandura

President - Comedy Club, Johns Hopkins University))

The general rule in the club is that you're allowed to do whatever you want. But we just strongly advise against certain controversial topics that are, just because you’ll offend people but they also, you know, they won't play well on stage. You know, if you go up and say something that people are going to hate for you saying, why are you up there saying it, you know.

((NATS))

((Ariella Shua

Member - Comedy Club, Johns Hopkins University))

And when we do our writing, we do it similar to a writing class style. So, everyone brings in their own material and then, when we're in a standup meeting, we ‘workshop’ it. So, we go through it. It's very different than any other type of writing I'm doing in my classes. It's just completely different. It's like an outlet for all of my other thoughts and feelings that like can't go into my classes.

((NATS))

((Alex Hecksher Gomes

Member - Comedy Club, Johns Hopkins University))

I was always like, you know, joking around with my friends back in high school. But I think once you start writing, it's always important to like maybe don’t always go with your first idea. I've like definitely thought some things that I said were funny and then look back and like where I got to with the joke was a lot funnier than where I started. Feel free to take input as well but also, you know, everyone has their different style. So like if something doesn't feel natural with you saying it, then like, you know, don't be afraid to not do it.

((NATS))

((Jeff

Member - Comedy Club, Johns Hopkins University))

I don't really like to do storytelling in my standup. So, I feel like this would, yeah, I should maybe venture into it a little bit.

((NATS))

((Jeff

Member - Comedy Club, Johns Hopkins University))

There are these people who think that the earth is flat, which is funny because it’s not true. Factually incorrect. A thing called gravity!

((NATS))

((Nicholas Scandura

President - Comedy Club, Johns Hopkins University))

When we have the Tomato Show at the end of the year, we supply these foam tomatoes and people get to like throw them at us during the set. It's really fun.

((NATS))

I'm a bit out of practice but I'd like to think that I'm somewhat decent at performing magic tricks. And yet, despite every trick that I've mastered, there's one that always eludes me. No matter how hard I try, I just can't seem to make my virginity disappear.

[[In California, a camera the size of a car is being prepared for its mission: documenting unseen phenomena in the universe. Matt Dibble has the story.]]

((Courtesy: SLAC))

((NARRATOR))

At the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in Menlo Park, California

((Courtesy: SLAC))

((NARRATOR))

engineers are building the world’s largest digital camera. The LSST camera, as it’s called,

((Courtesy: Rubin Observatory/NSF/AURA))

((NARRATOR))

will be installed at the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in southern Chile to record images of the night sky over a ten-year period.

((Courtesy: Rubin Observatory/NSF/AURA))

((NARRATOR))

By observing a wide swath of the universe over time, researchers expect to gain insight into some of science’s biggest questions.

[[For Radio: PhD student Theo Schutt is running final tests on the camera.]]

((Theo Schutt, Stanford University Ph.D Student))

How old is the universe, how fast is it expanding, why is it expanding?

So we're really like going for the 95% of the universe that we basically don't understand at all.

((Courtesy: NASA))

((NARRATOR))

Scientists theorize that 95% of the universe is made up of dark energy and dark matter, which can’t be seen directly.

((Courtesy: SLAC))

((NARRATOR))

However, the effect that dark energy has on its surroundings can potentially be detected if observed over time.

[[For Radio: ...says astrophysicist Aaron Roodman, who leads the camera project.]]

((Aaron Roodman, Rubin Observatory Deputy Director))

We can study it by looking at galaxies, ((Courtesy: NASA))

studying how the light from distant galaxies has been bent by all the matter between us and the distant galaxy.

((Courtesy: Rubin Observatory/NSF/AURA/ Todd Mason Productions))

((NARRATOR))

The camera will record on most nights, essentially compiling a time-lapse movie.

((NARRATOR))

Each image will be made up of about 3 billion pixels, ((Courtesy: Rubin Observatory/NSF/AURA)) about 300 times the size of a smartphone image. ((end courtesy))

((NARRATOR)) ((Mandatory CG: SLAC))

Funded by the US government, the project will share images ((Courtesy: Rubin Observatory/NSF/AURA))

with international researchers, directing attention to short-lived phenomena as they happen.

((Aaron Roodman, Rubin Observatory Deputy Director))

Within two minutes, we will compare ((Courtesy: NASA))

the objects we see in it — the stars, galaxies, asteroids ((end courtesy)) — with how they previously appeared in prior images. And we will flag any differences.

((NARRATOR))

Researchers are eagerly expecting the unexpected.

((Matt Dibble for VOA News, Menlo Park, California))

