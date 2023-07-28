FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Ukrainian Grain Still In The Spotlight
World food supply on the agenda as the Russia Africa Summit continues in St. Petersburg as Ukrainian Grain causes controversy in Eastern Europe. Plus the war’s affect on the young: we meet children in Ukraine and young adults starting out on their own in Moscow. And a sports controversy in Kyiv.
Episodes
July 26, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Russia Prepares for African Summit
July 24, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Moscow Attacked by Drones
July 21, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Poland Moves Troops Towards Belarus
