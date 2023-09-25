Border Crossings: Uncle Kracker

Show more Show less

Uncle Kracker is a multi-platinum selling artist, with #1 hits such as “Follow Me,” “Smile,” (3x’s platinum) and his Kenny Chesney duet, “When The Sun Goes Down.” Uncle Kracker’s Dobie Gray cover of “Drift Away” set a Billboard record for most weeks at #1 on any chart, a staggering 28 weeks. “Sweet 16” is his latest single that he released in June of this year. You saw this Detroit-native and Kid Rock band-alumni fully embrace his country-side with his 2012 critically acclaimed album Midnight Special. All the while, he’s had songs top the charts in three different genres: Adult Contemporary, Pop, and Country.