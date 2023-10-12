Airdate: Oct 12, 2023
The Inside Story - Israel at War | Episode 113
We delve into the ongoing conflict in Israel, where Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu continues to exact his promise of severe consequences against Hamas for their brutal attacks on civilians at the Gaza border. With the death toll rises, the lives of Israeli hostages hang in the balance. This week on the Inside Story, Israel at War
