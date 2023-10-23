Border Crossings: Skip Ewing

Show more Show less

GRAMMY-nominee and former BMI Writer of the Year, Skip Ewing has released the first song, "Knots," off of his forthcoming album Road To California. Skip's 2020 album, Wyoming, was met with large critical acclaim that resulted in over 1 million streams as well as a PBS Concert Special. In addition to his own artistry, Ewing has had songs recorded by Keith Urban, Zac Brown Band, George Strait, Keb Mo, Kenny Rogers, Willie Nelson and numerous others. His No. 1 hits include Collin Raye’s “Love, Me,” Diamond Rio’s “I Believe,” Kenny Chesney’s “You Had Me from Hello" and many more.