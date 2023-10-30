Accessibility links

Border Crossings: Los Lonely Boys -- Jojo Garza

GRAMMY® award-winning, multi-platinum-selling band Los Lonely Boys have released their brand new song, “Dance With Me.” As the brothers Henry Garza, Jojo Garza, and Ringo Garza celebrate the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut album that featured their massive, breakthrough single "Heaven", which rose to become a number one hit on the Billboard Adult Contemporary charts, “Dance With Me” follows the trio's first newly written original song in ten years, “Send More Love,” that was released back in June.

