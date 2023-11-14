Accessibility links

FLASHPOINT IRAN: Why Iran’s Proxies Seek to ‘Drag Out’ Low-Level Conflict with Israel

Middle East Forum’s Jonathan Spyer on why Hezbollah and other Iranian proxies are maintaining daily low-level attacks against northern Israel after five weeks of war. Iranian Americans on why they participated in the March for Israel rally in Washington. Iranian American activist Sarah Raviani on the status of congressional legislation to tighten U.S. sanctions on Iran’s Islamist rulers. Baha’i International Community’s Simin Fahandej on what is behind a surge in Iran’s arrests of minority Baha’is.

