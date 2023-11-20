Border Crossings: Babyface

Show more Show less

12 Time Grammy winning legend, Babyface is celebrating his 80th Grammy nomination this year. He recently released his latest album, Girls Night Out, on Capitol Records with several successful singles including ones with Queen Naija, Kehlani, and Ella Mai. Babyface is the only producer to have ever won the "Producer of the Year” Grammy three times! He co-founded the legendary record label, LaFace, famous for artists like Usher, Toni Braxton, TLC, OutKast, P!nk and more. He also produced and co-wrote the Oscar winning song “When You Believe” sung by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey. Babyface has contributed to over 800 million records sold and over a billion records streamed throughout his career.