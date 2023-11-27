Accessibility links

Crack the Sky -- John Palumbo

Progressive-rock pioneers, Crack the Sky are celebrating 45+ years together with their 20th studio album “From the Wood.” The band is breaking new ground with this album, surprising fans with a mostly acoustic album -- acoustic guitars, piano, dobro, ukulele, banjo, accordion, mandolin, bass, toy piano, djembe, and drums, the result is a ten-track opus (plus two bonus tracks) that inspires, enflames, and reassures the listener with twists and turns along the way.

