((Blurb: Sairan Aqrawi arrived in the United States from Iraq in 1997 to ensure her safety. She shares her initial challenges upon arrival and how they have enriched her role as an International Transition Coach.))

Sairan Aqrawi

International Transition Coach))

It is December 3rd, 1997, 5 a.m., cold and dark in Kurdistan. I'm waiting for the driver to pick me up. I fight back tears in front of my father, who is standing near the front door. I'm leaving my parents and my siblings. My father is wondering if there is a chance that I could change my mind. He is battling stage-four cancer. I'm forced to leave northern Iraq because of my work for U.S. aid groups. As much as it hurts to leave, I face too great a risk to stay. Whether you have moved to the U.S. because you choose to or you were forced to, my story is for you.

Sairan Aqrawi

International Transition Coach))

I was featured in this book with the 'Engaging Speaker[s], The Voices of Truth.' I wrote one of the chapters. The chapter names is, 'The Truth about the American Dream.' The book basically talk about my own story, how I came to United State[s] in 1997.

Sairan Aqrawi

International Transition Coach))

My name is Sairan Aqrawi. I'm a transition and leadership coach. I'm originally from Kurdistan, Iraq. I moved to United State[s] 25 years ago. I am married with two beautiful kids.

Sairan Aqrawi

International Transition Coach))

Normally, when I have a client scheduled to be coach or mentor, I do reward them with small gift.

For our client today, I thought about this book will be a very good choice for her because she always talk about, does she has enough courage to lead? She's a smart engineer, so just keep reminding her that she's enough.

Good to see you.

My friend, yes, Rossby.

Nice meeting you.

Sairan Aqrawi

International Transition Coach))

I have client from so many countries. I have client from South Africa. I have client from Middle East. I have client from Russia. I have client from Afghanistan and other countries around the world.

Maria Jimena Terceros

Client))

So, I want to find engineers to share my capabilities.

Sairan Aqrawi

International Transition Coach))

I didn't have a coach when I came to the United State[s]. It took me so many years to realize what is self-development is, what is higher education, why is needed in order to achieve your goals here.

Sairan Aqrawi

International Transition Coach))

What was the most difficult things that you face when you arrive to United State[s]?

Maria Jimena Terceros

Client))

How can I do these things? We don't have car. The first thing, we have to buy, yeah, basic thing, find car, find a place where you will live. So, all these things, you start thinking, "How can I get, how can I start?"

Sairan Aqrawi

International Transition Coach))

I was there in their shoes. I didn't know anything about what to do, next step in my life here. I thought just because I have an engineering degree, everything will be rosy and open for me. That's not the case.

Rossby Fernandez

Client))

When you try find some job, you need some people you know here, right? Because in your country, you have a lot of, you know about your job. But here is not working here.

Sairan Aqrawi

International Transition Coach))

I think one of the main things here is the language barrier. When I arrived United State[s], I spoke the language, but it was not fluent.

Maria Jimena Terceros

Client))

As you know, I am Latin people. My native is speaking is in Spanish. So, that was my biggest problem. Okay, I have to study English. I have to find a school. So, how can I start?

I know how its feel. I was confused and I have many times get to conclusion just to book the ticket and go back to my country. Sairan Aqrawi

International Transition Coach))

One of the incident that I still remember 25 years ago, when I was trying to help a customer at my first job. Before I even finished the sentence and take my time to explain the process about what the customer need to do, they were cutting me off by saying, "I don't understand. I don't understand."

Sairan Aqrawi

International Transition Coach))

If I sit here and tell you this is easy, it's not. The people who will move to this country, they will experience the same thing, maybe even harder. Maybe one of those moment what's made me work harder on my language and my education.

Nothing will come overnight. Nothing happened, you know, as a magic. You have to put up the hard work in order to reach where you want.

Maria Jimena Terceros

Client))

Yeah, but we need, how can I say, help?

Sairan Aqrawi

International Transition Coach))

To me, the American dream is a small thing that you really enjoy, that's make your story, and be kind of helping others.

Sairan Aqrawi

International Transition Coach))

After every three session, I kind of boost my client, make them like excited about the process, about the coaching experience we are having together. So, I gather another basket for you. I hope you're going to like it. It's a small book with a notebook, and don't be very excited about the notebook because there is a homework coming with it. Every note, everything you…we learned together, I need you to write down on this notebook, and this is why the note telling you, ‘you are enough’, because I believe you are enough.

Sairan Aqrawi

International Transition Coach))

American dream, to me, is the coexistence, that we all are related in many ways, and we need all to unify and come as a one family to make this land is the best.

Thank you so much.

You're welcome.

It will be helpful for me.

Thank you.

