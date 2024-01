The URL has been copied to your clipboard

As Ukraine awaits the arrival of long-promised F-16 fighter jets from its Western allies, U.S. experts examine how effective the aircraft might be against Russian threats. Mariia Prus has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Contributors: Bogdan Tsioupine, Ostap Yarysh. Camera: Kostiantyn Golubchyk.