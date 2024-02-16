Accessibility links

Border Crossings: Makenzie Phipps

Country music singer-songwriter Makenzie Phipps new single “18 Wheels” comes out today Feb. 16th, honoring truckers and their constant danger of the road, over vehicles, weather, fatigue and more is something every trucker faces daily and she knows it. Phipps' unique voice and distinctive style serve as a consistent wellspring of inspiration, infusing positivity and unwavering enthusiasm. While many are enjoying the final days of bonfires, tailgating, and football, her previous single "You Bring The Beer (I’ll Bring The Noise)" encapsulates the essence of Friday night tailgate parties just before the big game.

