Special Training

Hostile Environment Training

A sniper can’t have his eyes up on the scope all day long.

So, how are we going to get across?

Go!

You’ve got to constantly make sure that the scenarios are realistic.

To keep your eyes open.

And also they’re challenging and there’s ways that people can find their agency in every scenario, whatever that may be, and that’s something that sometimes they have to discover for themselves.

The Making of a General

((Amanda Azubuike

US Army Cadet Command Brigadier General))

Being that this is a male dominated field, I certainly felt pressure to do well, which made me work harder. I recognize that many times when I enter the room, I'm the only female or I'm the only person of color in the room. And certainly, I put pressure on myself.

Snail Farming

The kitchen is a stressful, hot, chaotic place to, kind of, go from that to a very quiet greenhouse in the country with, you know, just me and the snails has been wonderful.

HOSTILE ENVIRONMENT TRAINING

The wars in Ukraine and Gaza and other dangerous places around the world have heightened the need to prepare journalists, NGOs, healthcare professionals and civilians to be ready for life and death situations in high-risk environments. Global Journalist Security, GJS, is a company doing just that.

Come on everybody! Keep coming! Go, go, go, go!

Do what you’re told.

((Varsha Thebo

Senior Advisor, Eleanor Crook Foundation))

It was actually my first time ever doing a training like this. My name is Varsha Thebo and I work for the Eleanor Crook Foundation. Because of all these blended modules that they had, they gave us techniques on how to relax yourself, calm yourself down, and in what moments can you reach for help.

Yeah, I do. I know you. I know you.

Phones. Everything!

((Frank Smyth

Founder/CEO, Global Journalist Security))

My name is Frank Smyth. I’m the Founder and CEO of Global Journalist Security, GJS. I was working for the Committee to Protect Journalists in the 2000s, and during the Iraq war, the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, a number of journalists were killed by firing, including by U.S. forces. And there was an organization that was founded in London called the International News Safety Institute.

I worked with the Committee to Protect Journalists [CPJ]

to have me serve on the board of that London group representing CPJ to make sure we had a voice.

And that allowed me to get a front row seat on the program of providing training to journalists.

((Courtesy: UNESCO))

And I raised the question that three out of four local journalists around the world are getting murdered outright, not dying in combat or in stepping on a landmine or been in an air strike but being murdered outright.

You know, give them a little like, you know, little bit. Don’t drag him to the ground.

((Frank Smyth

Founder/CEO, Global Journalist Security))

By the end of the decade, I decided it was time to start my own organization to provide a different kind of training, building on the work that others had done, especially former British military personnel, providing hostile environments and emergency first aid training for civilians and in particular journalists. This didn’t exist back when I went to El Salvador for instance in the [19]80s. I got certified as an EMT [Emergency Medical Technician]

because it was the only training available. So, I appreciate what our predecessors did, but we started looking at it

with a different approach, incorporating emotional self-care into the training and stress management…

What’s going on inside my brain, inside my body…

((Frank Smyth

Founder/CEO, Global Journalist Security))

...in a way that hadn't been done before, incorporating digital safety.

And what browser to use for sensitive research, right? Because some browsers are safer than others and we’re going to see that.

((Frank Smyth

Founder/CEO, Global Journalist Security))

Because by the 2010s, it was clear that digital safety was becoming a major aspect of security, which has only increased, and addressing things like sexual assault, which hadn’t really been on the radar of hostile environments training before. And how to do that appropriately in a way that would be supportive of women entering the workforce and continuing to act as journalists on the front lines of conflicts, and at the same time, trying to find ways to keep everybody as safe as possible.

You think this is funny?

No.

Because this isn’t funny because you feel like you can just intrude on my space here.

((Varsha Thebo

Senior Advisor, Eleanor Crook Foundation))

I was feeling a little more sympathetic towards you

in the sense that I was listening because you were like, “Oh my god, leave” or something like that. So, I was like, “Oh, I’m understanding you.” In my head, I was like applying the lesson, you know, understanding where they’re coming from, things like that. That was totally stupid, but how…what…is that a good tactic to have in this kind of situation?

((Angela Meyer

Empowerment Director, Global Journalist Security))

You know, what we’re talking about here when my, you know, body like shaky or like voice is changing, you know, and again, it’s paying attention to your gut too. So, here we’re giving you all like little tools, like planting little seeds because you’re going to be the one in the moment that’s going to then make the best decision for you.

((Angela Meyer

Empowerment Director, Global Journalist Security))

My name is Angela Meyer. I am the GJS Empowerment Director. We’re putting, you know, the clients through real life scenarios.

I told you and your group that it is not safe to be here.

((Angela Meyer

Empowerment Director, Global Journalist Security))

You know, they know are not real, but physiologically it can feel real.

I’m going to get you fired. That’s a promise. Soldiers let’s go.

((Angela Meyer

Empowerment Director, Global Journalist Security))

So, often times, you know, people get triggered from past experiences. So, I’m the one that is then sitting with them, counseling them, if you will, for those next steps.

Awareness of how you are in the moment…physically,

mentally, emotionally, soulfully…is power.

((Paul Burton

Training Director, Global Journalist Security))

Then you got your detonator here.

I’m Paul Burton, the Training Director for GJS. We only have three days to teach things.

Okay, we’ve got a mortar round on the right.

((Paul Burton

Training Director, Global Journalist Security))

So, we've got to whittle it down and only teach what they really need and what they can remember.

To your right.

((Paul Burton

Training Director, Global Journalist Security))

And then they remember it and then they can use it.

Unless there is a life-threatening problem here, like she’s in a burning car or something.

((Karen Hardee

President, Hardee Associates))

That was amazing. And is probably going to be the most useful exercise all of us could do, because the chances of a car accident on the road in those countries is…

I mean, I really didn't know that if you bleed out, you're dead in three minutes. And that massive bleeding through the arteries is something that absolutely has to be taken care of first.

You do not go out there and get shot.

So, the first sound is the bullet just missing you.

((Wataru Namiki

Journalist, Tokyo Broadcasting System Television))

My name is Wataru Namiki and I’m working for a Japanese TV station based in Tokyo. I have a chance to go to Israel in [the] future. So, I imagine the most situation where some really excited people will gather around, and then how I had better to act. So, it’s a good lesson for me.

((NATS: Paul Burton))

So, how are we going to get across?

Go!

((Frank Smyth

Founder/CEO, Global Journalist Security))

You've got to constantly make sure that the scenarios are realistic.

So, keep your eyes open.

((Frank Smyth

Founder/CEO, Global Journalist Security))

And also they’re challenging.

Oh, okay. The vehicle is immobilized. It’s stopped. Everybody out.

((Frank Smyth

Founder/CEO, Global Journalist Security))

And there's ways that people can find their agency in every scenario, whatever that may be. And that's something they sometimes have to discover for themselves, I think, how much they can find, and how much agency they have.

Just tell him, “I know it’s going to hurt, but I want to raise your leg and put it up on your knee.”

((Varsha Thebo

Senior Advisor, Eleanor Crook Foundation))

Okay, I’m going to raise your leg.

Instead of freezing in the moment and not knowing what to do, this exercise or this course has actually helped me to breathe in and to spur into action at the moment. So, I'm grateful for that.

((Paul Burton

Training Director, Global Journalist Security))

Can we stay sitting in the vehicle?

No. The bullets are going to go straight the way through. So, we’ve got to get out.

Is something blocking your air way?

((Indre Sabaliunaite

Marshall Legacy Institute))

My name is Indre Sabaliunaite. I work with the Marshall Legacy Institute. Our mission is to help countries help themselves recover from conflict, primarily by accelerating landmine clearance operations.

The course definitely helped to prepare me for some unexpected, maybe, situation that would happen, and I think just increasing the situational awareness. Just to always be present, and to know, to see, to watch for the surroundings, how to travel safely, what to do in an emergency and so forth.

((Frank Smyth

Founder/CEO, Global Journalist Security))

I think what we're trying to do is teach people similar habits and protocols that will help them stay safe and maintain an awareness in what is increasingly a difficult and more dangerous environments, both at home and abroad.

The Making of a General

I always tell cadets, because they always ask, what do I need to do to be successful? And I always say, learn your craft, master your craft.





YOGI INSTRUCTOR

((TRT: 1:02))

((Original Producer/Camera/Editor: Lisa Vohra))

((Social Media Producer/Editor: Lisa Vohra))

Meet Shrikant Sabnis, a yoga guru who is defying the myth of aging with challenging yoga poses that very few can master.

((Shrikant Sabnis

Yoga Guru))

During the pandemic, I received lifetime achievement award from President Biden for the community service that I have been providing.

((Shrikant Sabnis

Yoga Guru))

I have always been teaching free classes.

Namaskar. Good morning. Namaskar. Thank you.

So, it will look something like this. You make a fist first…

((Shrikant Sabnis

Yoga Guru))

Again, inhale arms up.

((Shrikant Sabnis

Yoga Guru))

My name is Shrikant Sabnis. I’m 71 years old. I’m from India originally, from Pune.

((Shrikant Sabnis

Yoga Guru))

And relax. Let’s do a few jumping jacks.

((Shrikant Sabnis

Yoga Guru))

Some people think that only the spiritual aspect of yoga is what is the real yoga. I feel that the social aspects help in their physical well-being as well as the spiritual well-being. So, this is part of the service that Shri Yoga is providing.

THE MAKING OF A GENERAL

((TRT: 10:47))

((Producer/Editor: Grace Oyenubi))

((Camera: Grace Oyenubi, Mike Hove))

((Map: Fort Knox, Kentucky))

((Main characters: 1 female; 0 male))

((Sub characters: 3 female; 3 male))

She is the product of parents from Zimbabwe and Nigeria and today serves as a decorated deputy commanding general at the U.S. Army Cadet Command stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky. VOA's Grace Oyenubi shares the story of Brigadier General Amanda Azubuike, an accomplished military leader.

((Amanda Azubuike

US Army Cadet Command Brigadier General))

My name is Amanda Azubuike. I am the Deputy Commanding General for Cadet Command. And in the summer, I serve as Commandant for Cadet Summer Training.

Well, first of all, I never thought I would be here. I get asked all the time about becoming a general. Never did I ever.

((Photo Courtesy: Amanda Azubuike))

So the day that I received my star, I really felt honored.

I recognize the gravity of this moment. I recognize the responsibility, the expectations as well as the scrutiny that comes with this promotion. I also recognize the power of representation and the importance of diverse teams.

It was a bittersweet moment for me because neither one of my parents are living. So, you certainly think about all the people that help you get there. And generally speaking, at the top of the list, ((Photo Courtesy: Amanda Azubuike))

it’s always family.

((Dr. Fiona Azubuike

Emergency Medicine Physician, Sister))

I am extremely proud of her. It was probably the most amazing moment in my life, experiencing a family member's achievement.

Amanda I. Azubuike is authorized and directed to wear…

((Photo Courtesy: Amanda Azubuike))

((Dr. Fiona Azubuike

Emergency Medicine Physician, Sister))

And we had a lot of family members there to see it. But, you know, my mom not seeing this moment of having this daughter that is an immigrant, that’s Zimbabwean and Nigerian, that makes it to

((Photo Courtesy: Amanda Azubuike))

general, like these are things in American history you read in textbooks.

((Photo Courtesy: Amanda Azubuike))

((Amanda Azubuike

US Army Cadet Command Brigadier General))

My mom is from Zimbabwe. My dad is Nigerian. So my last name is Igbo, and it means strength.

((Photo Courtesy: Amanda Azubuike))

I was born and raised in London, England, and I have a sister.

My parents were educated in London, and that's where they met. ((Photo Courtesy: Amanda Azubuike))

My mom became a nurse. My dad became a lawyer.

((Photo Courtesy: Fiona Azubuike))

After my mom and dad divorced, we moved to the [United] States with my mom.

She was a nurse. They were recruiting nurses in the U.S.

((Photo Courtesy: Fiona Azubuike))

I was 14 [years old]. My sister was 12 [years old]. And we had no family in the U.S., and we moved to Arkansas. So, I went to high school.

I went to junior high, high school and college in Arkansas.

((Photo Courtesy: Fiona Azubuike))

Growing up with my sister, my mom was very strict and very focused on education. So, we both were raised to work hard and do well. We also had a

((Photo Courtesy: Fiona Azubuike))

really great role model in our mom in that she really instilled in us that if you work hard, you really can achieve anything.

((Photo Courtesy: Fiona Azubuike))

And so we both really worked hard.

My sister knew that she wanted to be a doctor

((Photo Courtesy: Fiona Azubuike))

from a very young age. And so, that was kind of her trajectory.

((Photo Courtesy: Fiona Azubuike))

I started off in Air Force Junior ROTC [Reserve Officers’ Training Corps] in high school, which is what put the

((Photo Courtesy: Fiona Azubuike))

military bug in my ear. And so, when I applied for college,

not being a U.S. citizen, I was looking for a way to pay for college. And so I enlisted in the army.

((Photo Courtesy: Amanda Azubuike))

And I actually was a, back then what they called it a nuclear, biological, chemical specialist.

Once I got back from training, I went to college. And in college, I found out about ROTC, which is Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, which is, we are the headquarters for ROTC, U.S. Army Cadet men,

and decided that I was going to become an officer. And so that’s was I did.

((Amanda Azubuike

US Army Cadet Command Brigadier General))

Your junior year is when you prioritize what it is you want to do in the army, and aviation was my top choice,

((Photo Courtesy: Amanda Azubuike))

and I was selected for army aviation.

And so when I graduated a year later, I went on to flight school.

((Photo Courtesy: Amanda Azubuike))

((Dr. Fiona Azubuike

Emergency Medicine Physician, Sister))

And she also was very, very athletic and didn't play

high school or college sports. So the military,

((Photo Courtesy: Amanda Azubuike))

sort of, was a great fit for her to, sort of, develop that athleticism as well as the discipline as well as having the opportunity

to become an officer and a pilot.

((Photo Courtesy: Amanda Azubuike))

((Akan Okon

Cadet Retired Lieutenant Colonel))

I met General Azubuike while at the gym working out in Fort Jackson. And when I walked into the gym, she was one of the most physically fit people that I saw in the gym. I walked over and I spoke to her and I said, “Hey, who are you?” And we introduced ourselves and I found out she was from Nigeria as well. So we became friends instantly and we've been friends for over 22 years.

Yeah. Awesome. Good summer.

((Enoma Florence Udoji

Cadet))

Joining army was through my JROTC program in high school.

((Antonio Munera

US Army Cadet Command Major General))

General Azubuike is absolutely just a phenomenal leader and a role model for all of our cadets and for our army.

Company. Left, face.

((Antonio Munera

US Army Cadet Command Major General))

Every summer, we run Cadet Summer Training.

We train 10,000 cadets in 100 days. And so, 8,000 of them, you know, come through here. You go from the beginning of June all the way through the mid-August, where we train them in the basic soldier skills on how to be a soldier. And then we give them lots of opportunities for leadership positions to hone their responsibilities to be leaders, whether that’s in our army or outside of our army.

And that's what she does for the summer. And she runs all of that for the army in what is the largest training exercise that the army runs each and every year. And so it takes a phenomenal leader to be able to do that, and Amanda is exactly that.

Just reminding everybody, we are going to be getting some… ((Amanda Azubuike

US Army Cadet Command Brigadier General))

Being that this is a male dominated field, I certainly felt pressure to do well, which made me work harder.

I recognize that many times when I enter the room, I'm the only female or I'm the only person of color in the room. And certainly I put pressure on myself.

((Antonio Munera

US Army Cadet Command, Fort Knox, Major General))

What it took for Amanda Azubuike to get to the pinnacle of her career where she is right now is really just, it is hard work,

((Courtesy: US Army Cadet Command Public Affairs))

it is leadership, but it's really just the engaging personality that she has and her ability to communicate and engage with soldiers.

((Amanda Azubuike

US Army Cadet Command Brigadier General))

I think what's made me successful is the hard work. I was not necessarily the smartest person. I was an A-B student, but I really worked hard. I always tell cadets, because they always ask, what do I need to do to be successful? And I always say, learn your craft, master your craft, because once you master your craft, it gives you…you’re competent for one, but that gives you confidence. And you need that confidence in order to lead others.

And once your soldiers see that you're competent and confident, they'll begin to trust you and you want that trust.

I really want to change the narrative.

((Amanda Azubuike

US Army Cadet Command Brigadier General))

I see what representation does for those coming up. I have people coming up to me all the time, especially females and especially minorities, because for so long they haven't seen someone that either looks like them or is different, right? And so, I recognize that. And so, I feel extremely blessed and privileged to be in this position because I get to see young people and talk to young people who aspire to be in the military and do great things every day.

((Enoma Florence Udoji

Cadet))

Seeing the General just excel in every way possible shows that there isn't as many obstacles as there were before for people like us.

((Faith Crawford

Cadet))

I feel like a lot of the time people don't understand how representation matters, and just having her in that space or in that position, or a little African child or any girl can look up and say, “If she can do it, I definitely can.”

((Antonio Munera

US Army Cadet Command Major General))

General Azubuike is absolutely just a phenomenal leader and a role model

((Photo Courtesy: Amanda Azubuike))

for all of our cadets and for our army.

((Dr. Fiona Azubuike

Emergency Medicine Physician, Sister))

I am extremely proud of her for many different reasons.

I think it's such an amazing achievement and I'm always enamored by women or women of color achieving great things. ((Photo Courtesy: Amanda Azubuike))

And I’m always like, my sister’s a general, my sister’s a general.

She created her legacy, something that, you know, she and our heritage can always be proud of.

((Photo Courtesy: Amanda Azubuike))

And it is so amazing and so deserving.

((Amanda Azubuike

US Army Cadet Command Brigadier General))

I started in the army strictly because I needed money for school, but I stayed in the army because of the opportunities and the people. They paid for both of my master's degrees.

((Photo Courtesy: Amanda Azubuike))

I traveled all over the world. I've met different people, and you really get a sense of pride serving in the military.

It's something that's bigger than yourself. It's just been a great opportunity and I also feel like this country has given so much to me and my family, it's a way of paying back.

((Photo Courtesy: Amanda Azubuike))

SNAILS ARE ON THE MENU

((TRT: 08:29))

((Taylor Knapp

Owner, Peconic Escargot))

The snail farming came about in just a realization that there was a gap in the market. I was a chef full time, back in 2013, and wanted to put snails on my menu. And at the time, I was taking a lot of care to source my ingredients locally and ethically and responsibly and make sure they were, you know, the best that they could possibly be. And I wanted to do a snail dish, an escargot dish. And so, I started looking to see if I could find some snails for this dish and all I could find were canned or frozen snails. All of it, canned and frozen, were both coming from Europe or Asia.

((Taylor Knapp

Owner, Peconic Escargot))

We are the only USDA [US Department of Agriculture] certified snail farm in the country. We got our approval from them in 2015 and we work closely with them on all the things that keep the local agriculture safe because they are an invasive pest that can do a lot of damage to, you know, the surrounding agriculture.

Once we had the snails, it was a whole new process of figuring out how to raise them inside of a greenhouse.

((Taylor Knapp

Owner, Peconic Escargot))

The flavor of the snails is affected depending on what you feed them. And for that reason, we're very careful with what we're finishing them on because we know it's going to become a prominent flavor profile in the finished product. So, we're literally, kind of, the last two weeks of their life, seasoning them from the inside out. But more often than not, it's herbs that would be more palatable to a human, you know, interest. So, things like basil, parsley, tarragon, mint.

((Taylor Knapp

Owner, Peconic Escargot))

Getting people to try snails for the first time is a big, you know, part of our business because we are living in America and it's not something that people have been eating here for years and years like they have in other countries.

((Taylor Knapp

Owner, Peconic Escargot))

I have made the switch from full-time chef to full-time farmer. I still do some cooking at our pop-up, PAWPAW. But most of my time is spent with the snails and it has been very relaxing. The kitchen is a stressful, hot, chaotic place. And so, to kind of go from that to a very quiet greenhouse in the country with, you know, just me and the snails that aren't making any noises, it's been, it's been wonderful.

((Taylor Knapp

Owner, Peconic Escargot))

What I love about snail farming, I think, is seeing the entire process. Being full-time chef, I was only kind of catching the product and its end-stage, the very end of it where, you know, it was coming to me, maybe, from a farmer. And I was, you know, preparing it and sending it out to be eaten. With this, you know, you're literally seeing life, you know, being born. You're seeing these snails hatching and growing and getting bigger. You're taking care of them. You're making sure they're healthy and they're happy. And then you're creating a product, you know, really quality, something you can, you know, that I'm proud of. And then, kind of, passing it off along to the chef.

NATURE: GEORGETOWN GLOW

((Title: Nature: Georgetown Glow))

For the past decade, Washington's Georgetown neighborhood has hosted GLOW, a winter event featuring free public outdoor light art installations.





KIDS YOGA

((TRT: 1:00))

((Original Reporter/Producer: Karina Choudhury, Sahar Mohammadi))

((Original Camera: Karina Choudhury))

((Original Adaptation: Zdenko Novacki))

((Social Media Producer/Editor: Lisa Vohra))

We go to Starlight Yoga where kids are learning the benefits of yoga and meditation.

((Yalda Soheil, Yoga Instructor))

Kids experience a lot of emotions and feelings that a lot of times they don't know how to process or don't know how to talk about.

Mmmm…

((Yalda Soheil, Yoga Instructor))

I started Starlight Yoga because I wanted to give kids the tools they need to help them build self-confidence, help them deal with their feelings and learn how to take deep breaths through meditation and mindfulness.

Yalda Soheil, Yoga Instructor: I see a great big lion. Let's see if we can scare the lion away with a great big roar.

Roooooaaaaar!!!!

((Yalda Soheil, Yoga Instructor))

Children are extremely compassionate by nature. And the more that we teach them to take a break and pause and think about what you're doing. I believe that they'll just grow up and be stronger, healthier individuals mentally, emotionally, physically.

