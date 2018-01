As Syria’s long-lasting war (started in 2011) has taken a toll on human lives and buildings, it has also destroyed the country’s deep-rooted artistic culture. A Syrian immigrant family in the U.S. eastern state of Maryland is dedicated to preserving the cultural heritage and supporting artisans in the war-torn country. VOA’s June Soh visited Syriana Café and Gallery in Ellicott City where the family works to share the beauty of their native land. June Soh reports.