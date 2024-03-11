Accessibility links

Flashpoint Global Crises
Flashpoint Global Crises

A Look at the The Lives of Children in Gaza

A look at children’s lives in Gaza as a ship carrying supplies to build an aid delivery pier in the Mediterranean Sea departs the US. Anger in Ukraine over the Pope’s choice of words and the US evacuates its embassy in Haiti. Plus an injection that can prevent HIV is rolled out in Zambia.

