Experts say the Israel-Hamas war is the most dangerous conflict for media in recent history. Journalists in Gaza say the high death toll makes every report they do vital, but as more die among their ranks and the war expands, their ability to deliver the news is rapidly decreasing. VOA’s Heather Murdock reports with Nedal Hamdouna and Amjed Tantesh in Rafah, Gaza. Camera: Ihab Abu Riyash