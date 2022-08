Two-and-a-half-year-old Farzad, who was separated from his family for more than 40 days during his family's evacuation from Kabul, Afghanistan, is now going to kindergarten. His mother, Wahida Alizada, is happy for her children's future in America, but she is worried about her husband, who is still in Afghanistan. Noshaba Ashna has the story, narrated by Rana Nooristani