Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
South & Central Asia

Afghanistan a Key Focus of Pompeo Trips to India and Pakistan

  • Cindy Saine
Afghanistan a Key Focus of Pompeo Trips to India and Pakistan
Embed

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:33 0:00
Direct link

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is not expected to travel to Afghanistan on his latest overseas trip, but efforts to stabilize the war-torn country are high on the agenda for his Pakistan and India visits. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is joining Pompeo in India, and he told reporters aboard his plane on route to Delhi that attempts to end the 17-year-old U.S.-led war in Afghanistan are gaining traction. VOA Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more from the State Department.

See comments

Your opinion

Show comments

See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG