Afghanistan a Key Focus of Pompeo Trips to India and Pakistan

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is not expected to travel to Afghanistan on his latest overseas trip, but efforts to stabilize the war-torn country are high on the agenda for his Pakistan and India visits. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is joining Pompeo in India, and he told reporters aboard his plane on route to Delhi that attempts to end the 17-year-old U.S.-led war in Afghanistan are gaining traction. VOA Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more from the State Department.