Afghans Sell Kidneys to Feed Hungry Children

In January, the United Nations launched its largest funding appeal for a single country, $4.5 billion, for Afghanistan. Since the Taliban took over the country six months ago, the withdrawal of foreign assistance, coupled with sanctions, has had a devastating effect on the economy. Hunger has led people to take extreme measures. VOA’s Ayesha Tanzeem went to a neighborhood in Herat province, where selling one's kidneys seems to be a common practice. Camera: Habibullah Azizi, Producer: Malik Waqar Ahmed