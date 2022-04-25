After Difficult Reelection, France’s Macron Eyes June Legislative Vote
World leaders from Washington to Beijing have congratulated Emmanuel Macron, who became France’s first president in two decades to be reelected, with nearly 59% of Sunday’s runoff vote. But with high abstention and a historically high score for his far-right opponent Marine Le Pen, Macron faces big challenges pushing through his second-term agenda — and securing a majority in June parliamentary elections. For VOA, Lisa Bryant reports from the Paris suburb of Pantin.