Laborers from Kenya say they have endured abuse in the Middle East, often at the hands of their employers. But an aid agency is offering them a chance at rehabilitation and reintegration. Hundreds of survivors of forced labor are now able to access support offered by a group that provides a soft landing for those in need. For VOA, Brenda Mulinya reports from Nairobi.



Produced by: Amos Wangwa Camera by: Amos Wangwa