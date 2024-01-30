Ahead of Pakistan Poll, Baloch Youth Deeply Disappointed in Parties

Pakistan is slated to hold a general election on February 8. Young people will play an important role as around 44% of Pakistani voters are between the ages of 18 and 35. But, as VOA’s Pakistan bureau chief Sarah Zaman reports from Quetta, the capital of the country’s southwestern province of Balochistan, young voters are deeply disillusioned with most political parties. Camera: Zafarullah Baloch. Video editor: Malik Waqar Ahmed.