The number of U.S. counties considered to be at high risk of spreading COVID has almost tripled in the last two weeks, according to the CDC. In New York City, the COVID alert level has risen to high, and the number of cases has doubled in the last month. Despite this, a new poll suggests many Americans have stopped wearing facemasks and social distancing. Aron Ranen has the story. Camera: Aron Ranen and Igor Tsikhanenka.