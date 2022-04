Amid soaring prices in Turkey, people in the poorest eastern regions of the country are struggling to make ends meet. Many are ethnic Kurds who have long accused Ankara of discrimination. As Henry Ridgwell reports, increasing numbers of men are paying smugglers to take them to the United States — where they hope to find well-paying jobs and a better life. Camera: Memet Aksakal, Henry Ridgwell ; Produced by: Barry Unger