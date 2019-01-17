Accessibility links

Analysis: US, Britain Mired In Political Crises With No End in Sight

  • Zlatica Hoke
The United States and Britain are mired in political crises with no end in sight. U.S. freshmen representatives urged the Senate on Wednesday to schedule a vote on the longest ever U.S. government shutdown and British Prime Minister Theresa May barely survived a second no-confidence vote in just over a month, after her Brexit deal suffered a crushing defeat in Parliament. VOA's Zlatica Hoke looks into the government gridlocks plaguing two allied nations across the Atlantic.

