Analysts: US-Saudi Ties Little Changed 3 Years After Khashoggi’s Killing

Three years after the slaying of Washington Post columnist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, human rights activists and many others around the world are furious the United States has failed to sanction Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is accused of ordering the killing. VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine looks at what has changed in U.S.-Saudi relations under the Biden administration. Camera: Saqib Islam.