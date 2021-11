The 3- and 4-year-olds who attend prekindergarten at Two Rivers Public Charter School in Washington are part of the roughly 60% of U.S. children who go to preschool. U.S. President Joe Biden's Build Back Better spending plan aims to make pre-K free and universal, expanding it to millions more youngsters. VOA's Laurel Bowman has our story. Camera: Adam Greenbaum Produced by: Adam Greenbaum