One year after more than 4 million protesters rallied for the Women's March in cities across the country, tens of thousands are expected here in Washington for an anniversary march. While the focus for the first march was the newly inaugurated president, this year's march takes place at a time when women are speaking out more than ever, highlighting sexual harassment and the abuse of power. VOA's Carolyn Presutti takes a look at the growth of the #MeToo movement.