Armenia's acting prime minister said the country will hold new elections if all parties agree, prompting celebrations in the streets of Yerevan. Protests have been building for two weeks over an alleged power grab by former Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan, who resigned Monday. As Henry Ridgwell reports, inevitable comparisons are being made with recent revolutions in other former Soviet states, but analysts argue there are key differences, and the outcome of the political turmoil remains unclear.