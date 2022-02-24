Accessibility links

site logo
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Africa

As Ethiopia’s Conflict Shifts to Afar, Injured Overwhelm Hospital

As Ethiopia’s Conflict Shifts to Afar, Injured Overwhelm Hospital
Embed
As Ethiopia’s Conflict Shifts to Afar, Injured Overwhelm Hospital

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:37 0:00
Direct link

Fighting has largely died down in Ethiopia’s Tigray region after more than a year of conflict between the federal government and Tigrayan rebels. However, clashes continue in the neighboring Afar region, where civilians have formed self-defense militias to respond to Tigrayan rebel attacks. In the town of Afdera, the main hospital is overwhelmed with injured. Vinicius Assis reports from Afdera, Ethiopia. Camera: Vinícius Assis Producer: Vinícius Assis

See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG