As Ethiopia’s Conflict Shifts to Afar, Injured Overwhelm Hospital

Fighting has largely died down in Ethiopia’s Tigray region after more than a year of conflict between the federal government and Tigrayan rebels. However, clashes continue in the neighboring Afar region, where civilians have formed self-defense militias to respond to Tigrayan rebel attacks. In the town of Afdera, the main hospital is overwhelmed with injured. Vinicius Assis reports from Afdera, Ethiopia. Camera: Vinícius Assis Producer: Vinícius Assis