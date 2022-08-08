As Japan Marks Atomic Bomb Anniversaries, Threat from China Breaks Military Taboo

Japan is marking the anniversaries of the nuclear bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki that killed more than 200,000 people and brought an end to World War II. But even as Japan's prime minister pledged to work toward world peace, the government is planning a big increase in defense spending, long a taboo subject following Japan's defeat in 1945. As Henry Ridgwell reports from Tokyo, the dramatic change is driven by fears of the threat from China.