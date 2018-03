Improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and land mines kill and injure thousands of Afghans every yea. One of the victims is 12-year-old Noorzya, from the Nangarhar province, who stepped on an IED and lost her legs. It has not been determined who planted the explosive, but Islamic State and Taliban militants were active in the area. VOA's Zabihullah Ghazi spoke with Noorzya .