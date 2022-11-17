At COP27, Brazil’s Lula Brings Hope for the Amazon

At the U.N. climate conference in Egypt, Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva declared plans to fight the destruction of the Amazon, the world’s largest rainforest, before it’s too late to turn back the clock on deforestation. Indigenous people living in the Amazon say in recent years they have been fighting alone, and losing. VOA’s Heather Murdock reports from Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, with Yan Boechat in the Amazon region of Brazil. VOA footage by Yan Boechat and Walid Ghariani.