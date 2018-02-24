At Trump's Home Military Base, Airmen Share Stories of Diversity

President Donald Trump's first year in office has at times been racially charged, from his push to temporarily ban citizens from certain countries to his comments after a race riot in Charlottesville, Virginia, when some said he didn't swiftly condemn white supremacists. But no matter the controversy, he remains the U.S military's commander-in-chief. At the president's home base, Joint Base Andrews, just outside of Washington, airmen from all backgrounds are celebrating their diversity and sharing their stories of race relations with our Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb.