Hundreds of people attended on October 28 an opposition-organized anticorruption rally in Azerbaijan's capital, Baku. The protest was organized by the National Council of Democratic Forces (NCDF) -- an umbrella group of Azerbaijani opposition forces, under the slogan "No To Robbery." Protesters chanted slogans like "End to Corruption" and "Freedom for Political Prisoners!" (RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service)