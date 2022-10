Serhiy Volynskyy was one of the military commanders of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. Ukrainian fighters holed up in the heavily fortified plant and withstood a month of Russian attacks before finally surrendering. He was recently released after spending months in Russian captivity. Lesia Bakalets talked to his wife, Ruslana Volynska. Anna Rice narrates her story. Videographer: Lesia Bakalets