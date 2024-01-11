Baloch Protesters Brave Cold to Seek Recovery of Missing Loved Ones in Pakistan

Family members of dozens of missing Baloch persons in Pakistan have been protesting in bitter cold in an outdoor camp in Islamabad for three weeks. They are demanding the state act to recover their loved ones, who were allegedly abducted by security agencies. Pakistan's caretaker information minister told VOA his government cannot resolve the decadesold issue of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan province. VOA's Pakistan bureau chief Sarah Zaman reports from Islamabad. VOA footage by Wajid Asad.