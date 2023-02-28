Bangkok the Center of China’s Big Train Ambition for ASEAN

China wants to establish high-speed train service from its southern Yunnan province, across the Mekong and ultimately down into Singapore, as part of its Belt and Road Initiative aimed at increasing its access to the Indian Ocean. If it comes into being over the next decade, the network will pull neighboring Southeast Asian countries closer to Beijing. Thailand is pivotal to that plan, but some have raised questions about the wisdom of the project. Vijitra Duangdee has the details. Videographer: Black Squirrel Productions