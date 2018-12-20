Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Europe

Barcelona Pulls Black Market Migrant Metal Recyclers Out of the Shadows

  • Henry Ridgwell
Barcelona Pulls Black Market Migrant Metal Recyclers Out of the Shadows
Embed

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:35 0:00
Direct link

African migrants coming to Europe dream of landing a good job, but the reality is usually much harder - working on the streets, collecting garbage, or picking fruit and vegetables in the fields. The migrants aren't legally allowed to work while they wait for asylum claims to be processed, which can take months or years so they are forced into the black market. As Henry Ridgwell reports, the city of Barcelona is becoming a hub for migrants in Spain where the number of new arrivals has risen sharply this year to more than 55,000.

See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG