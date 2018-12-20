Barcelona Pulls Black Market Migrant Metal Recyclers Out of the Shadows

African migrants coming to Europe dream of landing a good job, but the reality is usually much harder - working on the streets, collecting garbage, or picking fruit and vegetables in the fields. The migrants aren't legally allowed to work while they wait for asylum claims to be processed, which can take months or years so they are forced into the black market. As Henry Ridgwell reports, the city of Barcelona is becoming a hub for migrants in Spain where the number of new arrivals has risen sharply this year to more than 55,000.