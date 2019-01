Show more Show less

U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are making steady progress in the battle to capture the last Islamic State-held pocket in Syria's eastern Euphrates River region. Officials say IS militants have planted landmines and are using civilians as human shields to slow down SDF forces. SDF officials said the battle against IS is nearing its end, with IS controlling just 12 kilometers (7.4 miles) in the region. VOA's Zana Omar reports.