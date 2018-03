French President Emmanuel Macron’s groundbreaking vow to return colonial-era artifacts Africa may face its first test next week, when he holds talks in Paris (March 6) with his Beninese counterpart Patrice Talon. At issue are treasures from the former kingdom of Dahomey, which ended up in French museums and private collections. As Lisa Bryant reports from Paris, the practicalities of repatriation are both complicated and controversial.