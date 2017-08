America is the birthplace of fast food and many of the restaurants that serve it have gained famed and fortune worldwide. Ben's Chili Bowl in Washington is a neighborhood landmark. Its spicy sausages are loved by presidents, movie stars and locals. During its almost six-decade history, it has survived tough times, but now the family-run business is booming. VOA's Mariia Prus and Kostiantyn Golubchik went to the famed restaurant and found out its recipe for success.