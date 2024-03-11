Biden Calls for $7.3 Trillion US Budget for Fiscal 2025

U.S. President Joe Biden laid out his 2025 government spending priorities on Monday in a $7.3 trillion plan that has little chance of being enacted by the politically divided Congress.

It does, however, set the stage for a political debate with former President Donald Trump as they head to the November national election against each other.

Biden’s budget for the fiscal year starting October 1 calls for a liberal wish list of policies favored by many Democrats — sharply higher taxes on corporations and wealthy individuals and more assistance for low- and middle-income earners to help them pay for high housing and child care costs.

The president’s plan would raise the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%, impose a rate increase on individuals earning more than $400,000 a year and force those with more than $100 million in wealth to pay at least a 25% income tax.

At the same time, Biden wants to increase the government’s authority to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies to lower the cost of drug prices. In the United States, people who need to fill medical prescriptions often pay more for their pills than patients do in other countries for the same medications. He also called for reinstating a child tax credit for low- and middle-income earners that has lapsed.

White House budget officials said the spending proposal would cut the government’s chronic annual deficit spending by $3 trillion over the next decade, slowing but not halting the growth of the burgeoning national debt that has reached $34.5 trillion.

Biden again called for funding tighter immigration controls at the U.S.-Mexican border and more aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. Funding for the border restrictions and foreign assistance is currently stalled in a lengthy congressional debate over how tough the migration restrictions should be and to what extent the U.S. should continue to fund Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s two-year invasion.

Biden’s budget proposal echoed some of the themes he offered at his State of the Union address last week.

“Imagine what that could do for America,” Biden said in the address. “Imagine a future with affordable child care. Millions of families can get — they need to go to work to help grow the economy. Imagine a future with paid leave because no one should have to choose between working and taking care of a sick family member. Imagine a future of home care and elder care and people living with disabilities so they can stay in their homes and family caregivers can finally get the pay they deserve.”

In the seemingly endless congressional conflict over spending priorities, Republicans often favor sharp reductions in taxes and spending cuts, while Democrats like Biden generally push for more social welfare funding.

The disputes this year have been even more protracted than usual, with spending levels not yet set for more than half the government for the 2024 fiscal year that started October 1. Just last week, Congress approved funding for not quite half the government agencies and is facing a March 22 deadline to set spending levels for the rest.

Last Thursday, Republicans in the House of Representatives issued a plan that aims to balance the federal budget within the next 10 years by cutting $14 trillion in federal spending, including two Biden favorites, green energy subsides and student loan forgiveness. The White House called the plan unworkable.

Trump, virtually assured of the Republican presidential nomination to face Biden again after losing to him in 2020, offered some of his economic proposals Monday in an interview on CNBC.

He called for his 2017 tax cuts that greatly benefited wealthy wage earners to be extended beyond their scheduled 2025 expiration date.

"I think taxes could be cut. I think other things could happen to more than adjust that. But I'm a big believer in tariffs," Trump said. He said the imposition of new tariffs on imports helps American businesses when they are "being taken advantage of" by China and other nations.

"Beyond the economics, it gives you power in dealing with other countries," Trump said. Trump said he was not concerned about any possible retaliatory tariffs from other countries if he were to win the White House again.

Democrats generally say that higher tariffs Trump advocates hurt consumers because companies importing foreign goods often add the tariff costs to the cost of consumer goods sold in the U.S.

On bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, Trump said he has "seen that there has been a lot of use of that. And I'm not sure that I'd want to take it away."