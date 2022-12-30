Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

Biden Renomination Pursuit Could Be No Sure Thing

Biden Renomination Pursuit Could Be No Sure Thing
Embed
Biden Renomination Pursuit Could Be No Sure Thing

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:29 0:00
Direct link

President Joe Biden has said he will be taking time over the holidays to discuss with family members whether he should pursue a second term in the 2024 election. White House and Democratic Party officials say it is almost certain he will run again. But will he secure his party's nomination? VOA's chief national correspondent Steve Herman went to inquire in Prince George's County, Maryland, which gave Joe Biden his highest percentage of support in the 2020 general election – 89 percent. Videographer: Saqib Ul Islam

See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG