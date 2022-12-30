Biden Renomination Pursuit Could Be No Sure Thing

President Joe Biden has said he will be taking time over the holidays to discuss with family members whether he should pursue a second term in the 2024 election. White House and Democratic Party officials say it is almost certain he will run again. But will he secure his party's nomination? VOA's chief national correspondent Steve Herman went to inquire in Prince George's County, Maryland, which gave Joe Biden his highest percentage of support in the 2020 general election – 89 percent. Videographer: Saqib Ul Islam