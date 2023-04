Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced that, following intense negotiation over the past 48 hours, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have agreed to implement a nationwide cease-fire starting at midnight Monday, to last for 72 hours. As VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports, the news comes as foreign nationals and Sudanese civilians continue to leave the country.