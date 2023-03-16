Blinken Praises Ethiopia for Tigray Peace

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met with top Ethiopian leaders in an effort to repair damaged ties after the brutal two-year civil war against forces in the northern Tigray region left an estimated 500,000 people dead. Deepening the peace and promoting a transitional justice policy, which would seek accountability for atrocities committed by all sides in the conflict, are high on the agenda. VOA's senior diplomatic correspondent Cindy Saine reports.