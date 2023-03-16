Accessibility links

Blinken Praises Ethiopia for Tigray Peace

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met with top Ethiopian leaders in an effort to repair damaged ties after the brutal two-year civil war against forces in the northern Tigray region left an estimated 500,000 people dead. Deepening the peace and promoting a transitional justice policy, which would seek accountability for atrocities committed by all sides in the conflict, are high on the agenda. VOA's senior diplomatic correspondent Cindy Saine reports.

