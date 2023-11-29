Blinken Reassures NATO Allies US Still Committed to Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads back to Israel on Thursday, where he says he will work to help prolong a cease-fire so more hostages can be released and more humanitarian aid can be delivered to Gaza. At the NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels, Blinken tried to reassure allies of continued U.S. support for Ukraine as Kyiv prepares for another winter of fighting. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.